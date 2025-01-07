Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army gunners fire M2 .50-caliber test rounds from Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles before a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.



The Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York, are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)