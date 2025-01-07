U.S. Army gunners fire M2 .50-caliber test rounds from Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles before a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.
The Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York, are deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8825332
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-MX083-1026
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner Force Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.