    Partner Force Presence Patrol

    Partner Force Presence Patrol

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle accompanies a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Second Squadron, 278th Regiment, Armored Cavalry Regiment, are deployed to operate the Bradley fighting vehicle in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 08:35
    Photo ID: 8825333
    VIRIN: 241212-A-MX083-1032
    Resolution: 5332x3860
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Partner Force Presence Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Inherent Resolve

