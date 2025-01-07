Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle accompanies a partner force presence patrol in Northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the Second Squadron, 278th Regiment, Armored Cavalry Regiment, are deployed to operate the Bradley fighting vehicle in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)