82nd ERQS Conducts Dynamic Firearms Training

U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) participates in dynamic firearms training at a range in Djibouti on December 13, 2024. The training is designed to enhance reaction times and shooting accuracy under high-stress conditions, ensuring readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 06:44
|Photo ID:
|8825324
|VIRIN:
|241213-Z-YU823-1107
|Resolution:
|5568x3128
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
