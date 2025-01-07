82nd ERQS Conducts Dynamic Firearms Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) participate in dynamic firearms training at a range in Djibouti on December 13, 2024. The training is designed to enhance reaction times and shooting accuracy under high-stress conditions, ensuring readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)