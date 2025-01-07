Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ERQS Conducts Dynamic Firearms Training [Image 14 of 22]

    82nd ERQS Conducts Dynamic Firearms Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) prepare for dynamic firearms training at a range in Djibouti on December 13, 2024. The training is designed to enhance reaction times and shooting accuracy under high-stress conditions, ensuring readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 06:44
    Photo ID: 8825319
    VIRIN: 241213-Z-YU823-1629
    Resolution: 5053x2842
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Djibouti
    Firearms
    Training
    Pararescueman
    82nd ERQS

