82nd ERQS Conducts Dynamic Firearms Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Evans, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor, assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS), oversees airmen to ensure safety during a dynamic firearms training at a range in Djibouti, November 12, 2024. The training is designed to enhance reaction times and shooting accuracy under high-stress conditions, ensuring readiness for real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)