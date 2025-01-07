Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3]

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted adviser, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted adviser, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Community Fitness Center, Jan. 08, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior non-commissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander, who passes them to the incoming senior non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 02:03
    Photo ID: 8824442
    VIRIN: 250108-A-TO451-1221
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 521.87 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys bids farewell to CSM Drummond, welcomes CSM Garcia

