USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Garrison Commander Col. Ryan K. Workman (center) U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond (right), Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia (left) conduct change of responsibility to the new Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted adviser, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Community Fitness Center, Jan. 08, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior non-commissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander, who passes them to the incoming senior non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)