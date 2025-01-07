USAG Humphreys bids farewell to CSM Drummond, welcomes CSM Garcia

Photo By Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo | U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo | U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted adviser, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted adviser, during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Community Fitness Center, Jan. 08, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior non-commissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander, who passes them to the incoming senior non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, while welcoming new Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia during a change of responsibility ceremony, here, Jan. 8.



Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander and host of the ceremony at Collier Community Fitness Center recognized Drummond for his two years of service to the garrison and the community, while discussing his many accomplishments.



Drummond advised the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, oversaw the Army Barracks Management Program, advised leaders across the garrison on Soldier and family programs and services, and worked closely with garrison partners such as the Exchange and commissary, said Workman.



Drummond said his departure is bittersweet.



“As I move on to the next chapter of my career, I leave with immense pride and gratitude,” said Drummond. “This garrison is more than a duty station – it is a family.”



Prior to the ceremony, Workman presented Drummond with the Legion of Merit medal on behalf of Lt. Gen. Omar Jones IV , commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command.



“I thank you for the privilege of serving as your garrison command sergeant major,” said Drummond to the gathering of garrison staff and Soldiers at his award ceremony. “This is probably the best job I ever had, besides turning civilians into Soldiers as a drill sergeant.”



Drummond also received recognition from the Republic of Korea Army Support Group and honorary citizenship from the local cities of Pyeongtaek and Dangjin.



Drummond’s wife, Somechith, who worked for two years as a human resources assistant in the garrison’s directorate of human resources, was presented the U.S. Army Civilian Service Achievement medal from Workman.



Drummond, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, will return to the U.S. to assume the role of command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Soldier Support Institute at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



Garcia, who’s hometown is Las Vegas, Nevada, comes to USAG Humphreys from the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Cavazos, Texas, where he served as the command sergeant major for the brigade’s 6th Battalion.



Garcia took time during the ceremony to thank everyone who mentored and helped him along the way to becoming a garrison command sergeant major.



“I look forward to serving with you in identifying ways to improve quality of life for everyone across Camp Humphreys and Area III,” said Garcia.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Area II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.