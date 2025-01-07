USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, the garrison commander (right), U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond (center), and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia (center left), stand in formation during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Collier Community Fitness Center, Jan. 08, 2025. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior non-commissioned officer symbolically relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander, who passes them to the incoming senior non-commissioned officer. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)
USAG Humphreys bids farewell to CSM Drummond, welcomes CSM Garcia
