U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) caisson platoon, march down Pennsylvania Avenue during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 22:28
|Photo ID:
|8824379
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-QU980-1303
|Resolution:
|7044x4698
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.