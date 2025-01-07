President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) caisson platoon, walk down Pennsylvania Avenue during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)