Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral PRocession [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral PRocession

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department lead former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 22:28
    Photo ID: 8824378
    VIRIN: 250107-D-QU980-1207
    Resolution: 7983x5325
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral PRocession [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral PRocession
    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCR
    State Funeral
    SF39
    U.S. President

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download