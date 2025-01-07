U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own) plays while marching during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral procession, Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. President Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 22:32
|Photo ID:
|8824374
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-QU980-1225
|Resolution:
|3936x2625
|Size:
|665.93 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Procession [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.