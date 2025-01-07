President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia residents gather to pay their respects as the casket of former President Jimmy Carter is loaded onto Air Force One for departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Community members joined U.S. service members, dignitaries, and law enforcement officials in honoring the 39th president’s lifetime of service to the nation. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)