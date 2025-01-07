President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy and service of the 39th president as part of the official funeral proceedings. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)