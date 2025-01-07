U.S. Marines with Artillery Instructor Battery, Combat Instructor Battalion, The Basic School, fire a 21-gun salute during former president Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8824333
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-OV505-1887
|Resolution:
|6858x4572
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.