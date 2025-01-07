President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Artillery Instructor Battery, Combat Instructor Battalion, The Basic School, fire a 21-gun salute during former president Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)