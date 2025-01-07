Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard activated for election certification and winter weather support

    National Guard activated for election certification and winter weather support

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, speaks to members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, and Pennsylvania National Guard as they process through the joint reception station onward integration (JRSOI) in preparation for the electoral certification and winter weather support missions at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 5, 2024. The Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 19:53
    Photo ID: 8824323
    VIRIN: 250105-F-PL327-4682
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    winter weather support
    Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes

