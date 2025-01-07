National Guard activated for election certification and winter weather support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, 23rd Director of the Army National Guard, speaks to members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, and Pennsylvania National Guard as they process through the joint reception station onward integration (JRSOI) in preparation for the electoral certification and winter weather support missions at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 5, 2024. The Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)