National Guard activated for election certification and winter weather support

Members of the Maryland National Guard and Pennsylvania National Guard arrive to the D.C. Armory to prepare for the joint reception station onward integration (JRSOI) in preparation for the electoral certification mission, Jan. 5, 2024. The Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)