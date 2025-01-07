National Guard activated for election certification and winter weather support

WASHINGTON — Members of the District of Columbia National Guard, Maryland National Guard, and Pennsylvania National Guard were deputized by U.S. Capitol Police as a reserve force for the 2025 Counting and Certification of Electoral Votes on Jan. 6. At the request of U.S. Secret Service, approximately 500 Guard members trained in civil disturbance operations served in ready response status to support U.S. Capitol Police if needed.



“Our ability to critically think, analyze a scenario, maintain safety and identify the commander’s intent is a testament to the National Guard’s capabilities and the agility of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen,” said MAJ Michelle A. Watkis, Battalion Administrative Officer, 372nd Military Police Battalion. “We’re well-trained and postured to be ready when called upon.”



The D.C. National Guard has a storied legacy in response support for domestic operations and National Special Security Events (NSSE). Guardsmen support interagency partnerships that allow civilian agencies to focus their efforts on mission end state and public safety.



“We are a force multiplier comprised of multi-capable Soldiers and Airmen who are accustomed to providing an addition level of safety and expertise,” MAJ Watkis said.



Amid a severe snowstorm Jan. 6, the D.C. National Guard was also requested to assist the city's public safety mission. Soldiers and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) were tasked to provide mobility support operations across multiple police districts until normal operations resume.



“There are regions in the city — like district three and district four that are very hilly, and with poor weather conditions pose greater difficulty navigating. Our members were authorized to transport police as needed,” said SGM Gerald Harmon, 372nd Military Police Battalion Operations SGM.



Additionally, the first snowfall of the year included support to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Tactical vehicles were stationed at various fire and EMS stations to assist emergency response calls for paramedics.



“We had vehicles stationed at fire stations in case they were needed to respond,” SGM Harmon said.



He adds support to multiple agencies and missions on the same day is a testament to the National Guard motto, ‘Always Ready, Always There.’ Maintaining technical and tactical proficiency means being adaptive and ready to respond to a variety of needs.



“We train and have contingency plans to be strategically ready. We know what to do,” SGM Harmon said.

