President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard load the casket of former President Jimmy Carter onto an aircraft for departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)