    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    ATLANTA - COBB COUNTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard load the casket of former President Jimmy Carter onto an aircraft for departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 8824225
    VIRIN: 250107-D-OV505-2033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: ATLANTA - COBB COUNTY, GEORGIA, US
    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region
    State Funeral
    SF39

