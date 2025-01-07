President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. The ceremony honored the legacy and service of the 39th President of the United States as part of the official funeral proceedings. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)