President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Friends and family of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, board Special Air Mission 39 for departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)