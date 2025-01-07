Friends and family of Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, board Special Air Mission 39 for departure from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8824221
|VIRIN:
|250107-D-OV505-2151
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA - COBB COUNTY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.