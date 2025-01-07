Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors

    Nimitz Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Kathryn Mercado, from Dover, New Jersey, prepares to shift colors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Jan. 6, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 8824161
    VIRIN: 250106-N-NX635-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Nimitz Sailor Prepares to Shift Colors, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Enlisted
    Navy
    Shift Colors

