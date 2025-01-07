Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Observes the Seattle Skyline [Image 5 of 5]

    Nimitz Sailor Observes the Seattle Skyline

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Information Systems Technician Seaman Ian Panighetti, from Huachuca City, Arizona, observes the Seattle skyline from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Jan. 6, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 8824164
    VIRIN: 250106-N-XK462-1035
    Resolution: 5197x3465
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Observes the Seattle Skyline [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

