Nimitz Sailor Observes the Seattle Skyline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Information Systems Technician Seaman Ian Panighetti, from Huachuca City, Arizona, observes the Seattle skyline from the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Puget Sound, Jan. 6, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)