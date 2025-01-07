Nimitz Sailor Heaves Around Line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Justin Boyer, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, heaves around line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Jan. 6, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)