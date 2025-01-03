Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen [Image 6 of 6]

    31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing watch a memorial video honoring those who lost their lives in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. Members from Wyvern Nation gather annually to honor four Airmen who were killed when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    This work, 31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aviano air base
    56 rqs
    Jolly 22
    56 rgs

