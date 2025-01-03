31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing watch a memorial video honoring those who lost their lives in the 2014 Jolly 22 crash at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. Members from Wyvern Nation gather annually to honor four Airmen who were killed when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
