31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing prepare to participate in the annual Jolly 22 Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The ruck commemorates the lives of the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew who lost their lives near the town of Cley next the Sea, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)