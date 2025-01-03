31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

A member from Wyvern Nation participates in the annual Jolly 22 Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The ruck commemorates the lives of the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew who lost their lives near the town of Cley next the Sea, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
