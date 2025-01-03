Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen [Image 1 of 6]

    31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member from Wyvern Nation participates in the annual Jolly 22 Ruck at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. The ruck commemorates the lives of the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew who lost their lives near the town of Cley next the Sea, United Kingdom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    aviano air base
    56 rqs
    Jolly 22
    56 rgs

