31FW Hosts Annual Ruck for Fallen Jolly 22 Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing march to honor the HH-60G Pave Hawk Jolly 22’s crew at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 7, 2025. On Jan. 7, 2014, U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ruane, U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce, the crew of Jolly 22, were killed when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-flight level training mission in England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
