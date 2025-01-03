Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Marine Corporal Philip Langreck, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266), takes notes during a personnel recovery training exercise aboard an MV-22B Osprey near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, December 15, 2024. The exercise challenged Airmen from the 82nd ERQS, the 10 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, and Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 to deliver critical care in low-light and high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:44
    Photo ID: 8823711
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-YU823-1261
    Resolution: 4483x2802
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training
    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen and Marines conduct joint night recovery exercise in Djibouti

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd
    Water Rescue
    Hoist
    MV-22 Osprey
    449th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download