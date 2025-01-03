82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corporal Philip Langreck, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266), takes notes during a personnel recovery training exercise aboard an MV-22B Osprey near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, December 15, 2024. The exercise challenged Airmen from the 82nd ERQS, the 10 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, and Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 to deliver critical care in low-light and high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)