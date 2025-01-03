82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) exit an MV-22B Osprey with a recovered patient at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, during a personnel recovery training scenario, December 15, 2024. The exercise challenged Airmen from the 82nd ERQS, the 10 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, and Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 to deliver critical care in low-light and high-pressure environments.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)