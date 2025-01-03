A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 (VMM-266) sits on the flight line after the completion of a personnel recovery training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, December 15, 2024. The exercise challenged Airmen from the 82nd ERQS, the 10 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, and Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 to deliver critical care in low-light and high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8823708
|VIRIN:
|241206-Z-YU823-1243
|Resolution:
|5284x2968
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen and Marines conduct joint night recovery exercise in Djibouti
No keywords found.