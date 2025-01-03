Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training [Image 1 of 6]

    82nd ERQS, VMM-266, and 10 EAEF Collaborate on Personnel Recovery Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) provides medical care to Master Sgt. Carlos Perry, an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician volunteering as a simulated patient, during a personnel recovery training exercise aboard an MV-22B Osprey near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, December 15, 2024. The exercise challenged Airmen from the 82nd ERQS, the 10 Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, and Marines from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266 to deliver critical care in low-light and high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:44
    Photo ID: 8823707
    VIRIN: 241206-Z-YU823-1132
    Resolution: 5523x3107
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Airmen and Marines conduct joint night recovery exercise in Djibouti

    VMM-266
    82nd ERQS
    Personnel Recovery Training
    10 EAEF

