U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Estonian civilians explore U.S. Army static displays during the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire remembrance ceremony in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. The displays included two M142 HIMARS, one Humvee from a firing platoon, one MRAP All Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) from the military police element, military personnel, and one contact truck from the 583rd Forward Support Company. U.S. troops with Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of engaging with local communities across Europe to strengthen bonds and reassure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)