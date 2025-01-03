U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army troops assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus march in formation in Narva, Estonia, Jan.3, 2025. Members of the U.S. armed forces march with their NATO allies during the remembrance ceremony for the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire. Task Force Pegasus partners with international divisions and brigades to master the fundamentals of training operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)