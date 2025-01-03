Estonian Army service members march with their national flag during a remembrance ceremony for Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire in Narva, Jan. 3, 2025. U.S. Army elements from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus, participated in the event alongside NATO Allies. U.S. Troops with Task Force Pegasus participating in the exercise recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8823693
|VIRIN:
|250103-Z-FK430-3013
|Resolution:
|6232x4155
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|NARVA, EE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.