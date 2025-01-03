U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Estonian Army service members march with their national flag during a remembrance ceremony for Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire in Narva, Jan. 3, 2025. U.S. Army elements from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus, participated in the event alongside NATO Allies. U.S. Troops with Task Force Pegasus participating in the exercise recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)