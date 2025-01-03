Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

    NARVA, ESTONIA

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Estonian Army service members march with their national flag during a remembrance ceremony for Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire in Narva, Jan. 3, 2025. U.S. Army elements from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, V Corps, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus, participated in the event alongside NATO Allies. U.S. Troops with Task Force Pegasus participating in the exercise recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

