.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of NATO allies stand together in a mass formation, holding Estonian flags, during a remembrance ceremony for the country’s remembrance display for Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. During the Cold War, the North Atlantic Alliance operated as a check on the threat posed by the Soviet Union. Task Force Pegasus sustains forces that are conducting internationally distributed forward operations across eight different countries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)