    NARVA, ESTONIA

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of NATO allies stand together in a mass formation, holding Estonian flags, during a remembrance ceremony for the country’s remembrance display for Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. During the Cold War, the North Atlantic Alliance operated as a check on the threat posed by the Soviet Union. Task Force Pegasus sustains forces that are conducting internationally distributed forward operations across eight different countries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:25
    Photo ID: 8823691
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-FK430-3008
    Location: NARVA, EE
    This work, .S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

