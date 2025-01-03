Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm [Image 10 of 11]

    316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    A member assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snow broom to remove ice and snow from the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The 316th CES cleared snow and ice buildup before it became hazardous and affected mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)

