A member assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snow broom to remove ice and snow from the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The 316th CES cleared snow and ice buildup before it became hazardous and affected mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8823339
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-KQ059-1145
|Resolution:
|8038x5359
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm
No keywords found.