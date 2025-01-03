316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snow broom to remove ice and snow from the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The 316th CES cleared snow and ice buildup before it became hazardous and affected mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)