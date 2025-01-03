316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snowblower on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The flight line was cleared of snow and ice to ensure ongoing airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)