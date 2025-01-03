A U.S. Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snowblower on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025. The flight line was cleared of snow and ice to ensure ongoing airfield operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)
This work, 316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm
