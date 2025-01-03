316th CES keeps America’s Airfield operational during winter storm

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Despite 10 to 12 inches of heavy snowfall during an overnight winter storm, the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron ensured that America’s Airfield remained open and uninterrupted by clearing snow and ice at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 6, 2025.



The 316th CES team, known as the "snow barn," stood up 24-hour operations the day before the storm to prepare for the snow removal and support critical missions. Using a fleet of heavy machinery, Airmen and personnel worked tirelessly to clear snow and ice from the roads and runways across the base.



“Our main priority is the flight line and what we call the racetrack, that big circle around the airfield to allow incoming aircraft to land and to taxi into the correct locations,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesus Barrios, a paving equipment craftsman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron.



The team focused on keeping the flight line and surrounding areas clear, a critical task to ensure the airfield remained operational and safe for essential airlift missions. Their efforts were particularly vital in preparing the base to support the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, scheduled later in the week.



Thanks to the 316th CES, the flight line stayed fully operational throughout the winter storm. The team’s work ensured safe conditions for critical missions, underscoring their vital role in maintaining the base's readiness under any weather condition, any time, any where.

