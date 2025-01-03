Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan McCracken, 702nd Munitions Support Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an F-16 for munitions during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. McCracken refined his skills during the competition, boosting both efficiency and accuracy in the loading process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)