U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. KC Castaneda, right, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, and Airman 1st Class Maya Grannum, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, load munitions onto an F-16 during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Airmen showcased their expertise and skills in rapidly loading the aircraft, demonstrating the squadron's commitment to maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8822837
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-RR422-1173
|Resolution:
|4880x3253
|Size:
|748.45 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.