    Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition [Image 4 of 4]

    Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Harrison, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, inspects munitions during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Harrison sharpened his skills during the competition, exemplifying the safety and readiness standards of the 480th FGS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 8822839
    VIRIN: 241205-F-RR422-1094
    Resolution: 7396x4931
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

