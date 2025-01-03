Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Harrison, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, inspects munitions during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Harrison sharpened his skills during the competition, exemplifying the safety and readiness standards of the 480th FGS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)