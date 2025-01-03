Locked and Loaded: 702 MUNSS, 480 FGS face off in load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Faehn, center, Senior Airman Dylan McCracken, left, and Tech. Sgt. Richard Conner, right, weapons load crew members assigned to the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron load munitions onto an F-16 during a load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Airmen demonstrated their expertise and dedication during the competition, showcasing the capabilities of the 702nd MUNSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)