RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. The Rivet Joint provides timely and accurate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of target forces to support coalition operations, enabling decision makers at various levels to take informed action. (U.S. Air Force photo)