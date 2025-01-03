Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 5]

    RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2024. The Rivet Joint provides timely and accurate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of target forces to support coalition operations, enabling decision makers at various levels to take informed action. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 19:29
    Photo ID: 8822081
    VIRIN: 241230-F-TV052-1158
    Resolution: 2866x1907
    Size: 862.44 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    RC-135 Rivet Joint

