RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 30, 2024. The Rivet Joint provides timely and accurate intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of target forces to support coalition operations, enabling decision makers at various levels to take informed action. (U.S. Air Force photo)
