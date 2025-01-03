RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. The RC-135V/W reconnaissance aircraft supports theater and national level consumers with near real time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)