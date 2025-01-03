Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR [Image 2 of 5]

    RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. The RC-135V/W reconnaissance aircraft supports theater and national level consumers with near real time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 8822082
    VIRIN: 241230-F-TV052-1119
    Resolution: 5310x2655
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    RC-135 Rivet Joint

