RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint flies a routine mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. The RC-135V/W reconnaissance aircraft supports theater and national level consumers with near real time on-scene intelligence collection, analysis and dissemination capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8822082
|VIRIN:
|241230-F-TV052-1119
|Resolution:
|5310x2655
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
