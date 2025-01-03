RC-135 Rivet Joint conducts aerial refueling with KC-135 over CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintainer poses for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2024. Maintenance Airmen work around the clock to keep aircraft mission-ready to support real-word operations in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)