The Armed Forces Bowl 2024

Ben Purvis Jr., and Offensive Guard on the U.S. Naval Academy football team, high-fives fans while running through a tunnel at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)