    The Armed Forces Bowl 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    The Armed Forces Bowl 2024

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Ben Purvis Jr., and Offensive Guard on the U.S. Naval Academy football team, high-fives fans while running through a tunnel at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forced Bowl at Texas Christian University’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 27, 2024. The Entertainment and Sports Programing Network started the “Bowl for the Brave” in 2006 as a way to honor the nation’s heroes. The Navy Midshipmen beat the Oklahoma Sooners 21-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 8822052
    VIRIN: 241227-M-VX251-1001
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    The Armed Forces Bowl 2024
